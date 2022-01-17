Swiss National Bank Has $7.76 Million Stock Holdings in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.20% of AXIS Capital worth $7,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,149,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $350,413,000 after acquiring an additional 93,771 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 2.1% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,102,578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $327,003,000 after acquiring an additional 144,543 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 3.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,591,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $127,022,000 after acquiring an additional 93,855 shares during the period. Paradice Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 4.6% during the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,747,336 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,447,000 after acquiring an additional 76,510 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 21.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,450,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,825,000 after acquiring an additional 251,398 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AXS. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of AXIS Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of AXIS Capital in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.40.

Shares of AXS opened at $57.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.90 and a 200-day moving average of $51.01. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a one year low of $44.26 and a one year high of $58.61. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.58. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The company had revenue of $996.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $909.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.77) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is 37.09%.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

