Switch Inc (SWCH): Price Up $0.1 (0.38)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.08 (-0.3)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for SWCH

Currently, SWCH (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.08 (-0.3%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

SWCH ranks 67th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Business Services stocks.

SWCH’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, SWCH’s price is up $0.1 (0.38%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on the daily timeframe, as SWCH has now gone up 8 of the past 10 days. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows SWCH’s price action over the past 90 days.

< SWCH: Daily RSI Analysis SWCH’s RSI now stands at 26.

SWCH and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

