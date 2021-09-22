SWK Holdings Corp (SWKH): Price Now Near $18.25; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for SWKH

At the moment, SWKH (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.06 (0.32%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 hour moving average, resulting in them with price now being above it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

SWKH ranks 172nd in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Banking stocks.

SWKH’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, SWKH’s price is down $-0.08 (-0.44%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. SWK Holdings Corp’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< SWKH: Daily RSI Analysis SWKH’s RSI now stands at 20.8663.

SWKH and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

