SWK Holdings Corp (SWKH): Price Now Near $19.59; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for SWKH

At the moment, SWKH (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.14 (0.72%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved down. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 50 hour changed directions on SWKH; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

SWKH ranks 75th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Banking stocks.

SWKH’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, SWKH’s price is down $0 (0%) from the day prior. SWKH has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows SWKH’s price action over the past 90 days.

< SWKH: Daily RSI Analysis SWKH’s RSI now stands at 60.4167.

SWKH and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

