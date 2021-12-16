Sylogist (TSE:SYZ) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Echelon Wealth Partners

Sylogist (TSE:SYZ)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Echelon Wealth Partners in a research note issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a C$19.00 price target on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners’ price target indicates a potential upside of 51.64% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of SYZ opened at C$12.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.51. The stock has a market capitalization of C$299.42 million and a PE ratio of 56.44. Sylogist has a 52-week low of C$9.80 and a 52-week high of C$18.18.

