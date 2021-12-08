SYNAPTICS Inc (SYNA): Price Down $-2.35 (-0.8)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.69 (-0.24)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for SYNA

Currently, SYNA (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.69 (-0.24%) from the hour prior. SYNA has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Electronic Equipment stocks, SYNA ranks 125th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

SYNA’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, SYNA’s price is down $-2.35 (-0.8%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move up. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. SYNAPTICS Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< SYNA: Daily RSI Analysis For SYNA, its RSI is now at 84.4782.

SYNA and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

<500 - Internal server error