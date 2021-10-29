SYNAPTICS Inc (SYNA): Price Now Near $193.41; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for SYNA

At the moment, SYNA (Get Ratings)’s price is up $3.66 (1.93%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

SYNA ranks 9th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Electronic Equipment stocks.

SYNA’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, SYNA’s price is up $2.37 (1.24%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on the daily timeframe, as SYNA has now gone up 4 of the past 5 days. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. SYNAPTICS Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< SYNA: Daily RSI Analysis SYNA’s RSI now stands at 100.

SYNA and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading up.

For SYNA News Traders

Investors and traders in SYNA may be particularly interested in the following story that came out in the past day:

5 Mid-Cap Growth Picks Ahead of Earnings for Long-Term Gain

We have narrowed down our search to five mid-cap growth stocks that will report earnings results within next week. These are: RL, SYNA, CC, CRI and CWK.

