SYNAPTICS Inc (SYNA): Price Up $2.15 (0.75)% Over Past Day, Up $2.15 (0.75)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for SYNA

At the moment, SYNA (Get Ratings)’s price is up $2.15 (0.75%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Electronic Equipment stocks, SYNA ranks 3rd in regards to today’s price percentage change.

SYNA’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, SYNA’s price is up $2.15 (0.75%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. SYNAPTICS Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< SYNA: Daily RSI Analysis For SYNA, its RSI is now at 57.1492.

SYNA and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading up.

