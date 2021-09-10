Synchronoss Technologies Inc (SNCR): Price Up $0.01 (0.41)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.01 (-0.4)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for SNCR

Currently, SNCR (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.01 (-0.4%) from the hour prior. SNCR has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

SNCR ranks 141st in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Business Services stocks.

SNCR’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, SNCR’s price is up $0.01 (0.41%) from the day prior. SNCR has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. The chart below shows SNCR’s price action over the past 90 days.

SNCR's RSI now stands at 8.3333.

SNCR and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading down.

