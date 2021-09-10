Synchronoss Technologies Inc (SNCR): Price Up $0.01 (0.41)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.01 (-0.4)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for SNCR
Currently, SNCR (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.01 (-0.4%) from the hour prior. SNCR has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.
SNCR ranks 141st in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Business Services stocks.
SNCR’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart
Currently, SNCR’s price is up $0.01 (0.41%) from the day prior. SNCR has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. The chart below shows SNCR’s price action over the past 90 days.
SNCR: Daily RSI Analysis
