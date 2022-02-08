Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

SYF has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $66.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. JMP Securities started coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a buy rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Stephens lowered their target price on Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup raised Synchrony Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.56.

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock opened at $42.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.93. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $36.45 and a 52 week high of $52.49. The stock has a market cap of $23.47 billion, a PE ratio of 5.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.67.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.01. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 30.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.01%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider David P. Melito sold 9,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $430,613.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1,219.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 143.1% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

