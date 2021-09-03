Syneos Health Inc (SYNH): Price Now Near $94.48; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for SYNH

At the time of this writing, SYNH (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.12 (0.13%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

Out of Business Services stocks, SYNH ranks 258th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

SYNH’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, SYNH’s price is down $-0.19 (-0.2%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on the daily timeframe, as SYNH has now gone up 8 of the past 10 days. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Syneos Health Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< SYNH: Daily RSI Analysis For SYNH, its RSI is now at 91.0412.

SYNH and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

