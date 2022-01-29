Synergy Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Synergy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 238,265 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,082 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 7.8% of Synergy Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Synergy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $33,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi bought a new position in Apple during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,528,240,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Apple by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,264,936,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $173,245,709,000 after acquiring an additional 25,553,808 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Apple by 13,998.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,320,849 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $184,697,000 after acquiring an additional 25,141,248 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Apple by 97.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 36,546,345 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,239,285,000 after acquiring an additional 18,074,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Apple by 515.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,285,356 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,093,483,000 after acquiring an additional 12,799,829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $170.33 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.21 and a 1-year high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $170.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.66%.

A number of research analysts have commented on AAPL shares. New Street Research upgraded shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Cowen increased their price objective on Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI raised Apple to a “top pick” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.99.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total transaction of $3,717,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Read More: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).