Synopsys Inc (SNPS): Price Now Near $254.23; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for SNPS

At the moment, SNPS (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.03 (0.01%) from the hour prior. This is the 3rd hour in a row SNPS has seen its price head up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

SNPS’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, SNPS’s price is up $6.45 (2.6%) from the day prior. This is the 2nd day in a row SNPS has seen its price head up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 day timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 50 day moving average, resulting in them with price now being above it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows SNPS’s price action over the past 90 days.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

