Synovus Financial Corp (SNV): Price Up $0.28 (0.57)% Over Past Day, Up $0.59 (1.22)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for SNV

At the time of this writing, SNV (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.59 (1.22%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved down. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 50 hour changed directions on SNV; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

SNV ranks 28th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Banking stocks.

SNV’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, SNV’s price is up $0.28 (0.57%) from the day prior. This is the 3rd day in a row SNV has seen its price head up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Synovus Financial Corp’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns

7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market