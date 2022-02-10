Sysco Co. Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.05 Per Share (NYSE:SYY)

Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sysco in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.05 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.33. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Sysco’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.14). Sysco had a return on equity of 65.93% and a net margin of 1.22%. The business had revenue of $16.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SYY. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sysco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.63.

SYY stock opened at $81.39 on Thursday. Sysco has a 52-week low of $68.05 and a 52-week high of $86.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.40. The company has a market capitalization of $41.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 142.43%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

