Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Purchased by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,489 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 703 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Becker Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Sysco by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in Sysco by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 22,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sysco by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 19,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 32,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SYY opened at $78.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.20. The company has a market cap of $40.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.37. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $68.05 and a 1 year high of $86.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.03). Sysco had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 65.93%. The company had revenue of $16.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 142.43%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SYY. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Barclays upgraded shares of Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sysco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.50.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

