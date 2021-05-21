Sysco Corp (SYY): Price Now Near $80.3; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for SYY

At the time of this writing, SYY (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.92 (-1.14%) from the hour prior. SYY has seen its price go up 8 out of the past 10 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 20 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 20 hour moving average has been crossed, with price now being below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Wholesale stocks, SYY ranks 55th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

SYY’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, SYY’s price is up $0.11 (0.14%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Sysco Corp’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.