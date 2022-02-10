Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $16.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 65.93% and a net margin of 1.22%. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share.

SYY opened at $81.39 on Thursday. Sysco has a 1-year low of $68.05 and a 1-year high of $86.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.03 and a 200-day moving average of $77.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 142.43%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SYY shares. Barclays raised shares of Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Sysco in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Sysco in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.63.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

