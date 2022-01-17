T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Holdings Lifted by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,570 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $11,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TMUS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 137.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,637,420 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,423,408,000 after buying an additional 13,677,347 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 432.0% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 11,324,513 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,640,129,000 after buying an additional 9,195,915 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 440.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,170,084 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $405,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583,063 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 10,848.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,700,255 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $246,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at about $208,942,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US stock opened at $108.52 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $135.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.53. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.10 and a 12 month high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 4.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. On average, analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on TMUS shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded T-Mobile US to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. Redburn Partners downgraded T-Mobile US from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $162.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.14.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

