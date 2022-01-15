T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Purchased by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,557 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.2% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 254,545 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,866,000 after buying an additional 2,945 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 14.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 187,853 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,207,000 after buying an additional 23,316 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 68.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 19,975 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after buying an additional 8,118 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 16.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,160 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after buying an additional 4,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 6.4% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,613 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $108.52 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.10 and a 12-month high of $150.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.64 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.55.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 4.21%. The company had revenue of $19.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on TMUS. Raymond James upgraded T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $162.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $152.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Redburn Partners lowered T-Mobile US from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.14.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Read More: Economic Bubble

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS).