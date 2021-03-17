T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS): Price Up $2.4 (1.91)% Over Past Day, Up $0.17 (0.13)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for TMUS

At the moment, TMUS (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.17 (0.13%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

TMUS’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, TMUS’s price is up $2.4 (1.91%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved down. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 day timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the daily chart is that the 100 and 50 day moving averages have been crossed, with price now being above them. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows TMUS’s price action over the past 90 days.

For TMUS News Traders

News traders keeping an eye on TMUS may find value in this recent story:

T-Mobile Announces Proposed Public Offering of Senior Notes

BELLEVUE, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) (“T-Mobile”) announced today that T-Mobile USA, Inc., its direct wholly-owned subsidiary (“T-Mobile USA” or the “Issuer”), plans to offer, subject to market and other conditions, up to $3.0 billion aggregate principal amount of senior notes, to be issued in three tranches with maturities in 2026, 2029 and 2031 (collectively, the “notes”) in a registered public offering. T-Mobile USA intends to use $2.0 billion of the net proceed

