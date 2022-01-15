TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) Given a €30.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €30.00 ($34.09) target price on TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

TEG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Baader Bank set a €22.00 ($25.00) price objective on TAG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €23.00 ($26.14) price objective on TAG Immobilien in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Warburg Research set a €31.00 ($35.23) price target on TAG Immobilien in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Nord/LB set a €28.00 ($31.82) price objective on TAG Immobilien in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($31.82) target price on TAG Immobilien in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €27.00 ($30.68).

ETR:TEG opened at €23.46 ($26.66) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €25.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of €26.53. TAG Immobilien has a 1-year low of €23.16 ($26.32) and a 1-year high of €29.37 ($33.38).

About TAG Immobilien

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company managed approximately 88,300 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

