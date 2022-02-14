Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Sold by Candlestick Capital Management LP

Candlestick Capital Management LP reduced its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,636 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $28,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TTWO. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the third quarter valued at $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 130.0% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 24.3% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the third quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

TTWO stock opened at $170.04 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $167.61 and a 200-day moving average of $166.61. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.19 and a 12-month high of $201.00. The company has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.43, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.63.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.49. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $866.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

TTWO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush cut their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $222.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Moffett Nathanson lowered Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.06.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

