TAL Education Group (TAL): Price Now Near $23.8; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for TAL

At the moment, TAL (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.03 (0.12%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Personal Services stocks, TAL ranks 54th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

TAL’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, TAL’s price is down $-0.63 (-2.57%) from the day prior. The daily chart shows that TAL has seen 3 straight down days. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. TAL Education Group’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.