TAL Education Group (TAL): Price Now Near $51.97; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for TAL

At the time of this writing, TAL (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.56 (-1.08%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as TAL has now gone down 4 of the past 5 hours. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

Out of Personal Services stocks, TAL ranks 53rd in regards to today’s price percentage change.

TAL’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, TAL’s price is down $-1.17 (-2.21%) from the day prior. The daily chart shows that TAL has seen 3 straight down days. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. TAL Education Group’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

