TAL Education Group (TAL): Price Now Near $56.31; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for TAL

Currently, TAL (Get Ratings)’s price is down $0 (0%) from the hour prior. TAL has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

TAL’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, TAL’s price is up $2.46 (4.57%) from the day prior. This is the 3rd day in a row TAL has seen its price head up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows TAL’s price action over the past 90 days.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns

7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market