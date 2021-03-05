TAL Education Group (TAL): Price Now Near $75.81; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for TAL

At the moment, TAL’s price is up $1.89 (2.56%) from the hour prior. This is the 3rd hour in a row TAL has seen its price head up. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 20 hour moving average has been crossed, with price now being above it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

TAL’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, TAL’s price is up $0.81 (1.08%) from the day prior. TAL has seen its price go down 8 out of the past 10 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows TAL’s price action over the past 90 days.

