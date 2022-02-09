Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Stock Holdings Reduced by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 449,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 12,870 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.71% of Tandem Diabetes Care worth $53,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 7,651 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 3,200 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 325 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,460 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Rebecca B. Robertson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.97, for a total value of $176,955.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David B. Berger sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.91, for a total value of $117,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,102 shares of company stock valued at $8,081,181. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $117.97 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $132.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.69. The company has a quick ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 406.79 and a beta of 0.40. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.19 and a 12 month high of $155.86.

TNDM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Tandem Diabetes Care from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.44.

Tandem Diabetes Care Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

