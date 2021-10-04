Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (TNDM): Price Now Near $119.26; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for TNDM

At the time of this writing, TNDM (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-1.49 (-1.23%) from the hour prior. This is the 2nd hour in a row TNDM has seen its price head down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 20 and 50 hour moving averages have been crossed, with price now being below them. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

TNDM ranks 123rd in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Medical Equipment stocks.

TNDM’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, TNDM’s price is down $-1.66 (-1.37%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Tandem Diabetes Care Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< TNDM: Daily RSI Analysis For TNDM, its RSI is now at 45.0281.

TNDM and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns

7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market