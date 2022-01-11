Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (TNDM): Price Now Near $127.23; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for TNDM

At the moment, TNDM (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.62 (-0.48%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move up. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

TNDM ranks 111th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Medical Equipment stocks.

TNDM’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, TNDM’s price is down $-0.62 (-0.48%) from the day prior. TNDM has seen its price go down 10 out of the past 10 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows TNDM’s price action over the past 90 days.

< TNDM: Daily RSI Analysis TNDM’s RSI now stands at 0.

TNDM and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading down.

