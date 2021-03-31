Targa Resources Corp (TRGP): Price Down $-0.26 (-0.82)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.15 (-0.47)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for TRGP

At the moment, TRGP (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.15 (-0.47%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that TRGP has seen 2 straight down hours. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 50 hour moving average, resulting in them with price now being below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

TRGP’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, TRGP’s price is down $-0.26 (-0.82%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved up. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Targa Resources Corp’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

