Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Bought by Engine NO. 1 LLC

Engine NO. 1 LLC grew its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,660 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the third quarter worth $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its stake in shares of Target by 458.3% in the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 134 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Target by 107.5% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Target in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the third quarter worth $40,000. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $214.04 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $227.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.13. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $166.82 and a twelve month high of $268.98. The company has a market cap of $102.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. Target had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $25.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Target’s payout ratio is 26.49%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. UBS Group downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Target in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $278.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.42.

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total value of $6,466,064.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jill Sando sold 3,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.61, for a total value of $788,885.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,277 shares of company stock valued at $15,643,765 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

