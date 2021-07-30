Target Corp (TGT): Price Up $0.7 (0.27)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.49 (-0.19)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for TGT

At the moment, TGT (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.49 (-0.19%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move up. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

Out of Retail stocks, TGT ranks 24th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

TGT’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, TGT’s price is up $0.7 (0.27%) from the day prior. This is the 2nd day in a row TGT has seen its price head up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Target Corp’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< TGT: Daily RSI Analysis TGT’s RSI now stands at 84.0272.

TGT and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

For TGT News Traders

Investors and traders in TGT may be particularly interested in the following story that came out in the past day:

Target Giving Employees Another $75 Million

The funds mark the retailer’s sixth round of investments in its workforce since the pandemic began.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns

7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market