TaskUs Inc (TASK): Price Up $0.57 (0.93)% Over Past Day, Up $0.48 (0.78)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for TASK

Currently, TASK (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.48 (0.78%) from the hour prior. This is the 3rd hour in a row TASK has seen its price head up. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Business Services stocks, TASK ranks 110th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

TASK’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, TASK’s price is up $0.57 (0.93%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved down. If you’re a trader with a preference for rangebound markets, you may wish to note that there isn’t a clear trend on the 10, 20 and 50 day timeframes. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows TASK’s price action over the past 90 days.

< TASK: Daily RSI Analysis TASK’s RSI now stands at 8.6103.

TASK and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns

7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market