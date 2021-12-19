Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) Shares Gap Down to $31.63

Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $31.63, but opened at $30.41. Tata Motors shares last traded at $30.53, with a volume of 5,243 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently commented on TTM shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Tata Motors in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tata Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Tata Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tata Motors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a PE ratio of -12.58 and a beta of 2.07.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tata Motors during the third quarter worth about $86,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tata Motors during the third quarter worth about $59,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tata Motors by 53.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tata Motors by 2,178.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 4,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tata Motors by 6.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.96% of the company’s stock.

Tata Motors Company Profile (NYSE:TTM)

Tata Motors Ltd. is an automobile manufacturer with a portfolio that includes a range of cars, utility vehicles, trucks, buses, and defense vehicles. It operates through the Automotive and Others segments. The Automotive segment includes all activities relating to the development, design, manufacture, assembly and sale of vehicles including vehicle financing, as well as sale of related parts and accessories.

