Taylor Morrison Home Corp (TMHC): Price Now Near $26.55; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 20 Day Basis

Currently, TMHC (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.04 (0.13%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved down. If you’re a trader with a preference for rangebound markets, you may wish to note that there isn’t a clear trend on the 20, 50 and 100 hour timeframes. Of note is that the 50 hour changed directions on TMHC; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

TMHC ranks 29th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Construction stocks.

TMHC’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, TMHC’s price is down $-0.18 (-0.65%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move up. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 day timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the daily chart is that the 50 day moving average has been crossed, so that price is now turning below it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows TMHC’s price action over the past 90 days.

< TMHC: Daily RSI Analysis TMHC’s RSI now stands at 76.8212.

Note: TMHC and RSI appear to be diverging in terms of their respective trends, with TMHC declining at a slower rate than RSI.

