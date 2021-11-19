Taylor Morrison Home Corp (TMHC): Price Now Near $33.7; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for TMHC

Currently, TMHC (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.2 (0.6%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved down. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

Out of Construction stocks, TMHC ranks 18th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

TMHC’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, TMHC’s price is up $0.03 (0.09%) from the day prior. TMHC has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Taylor Morrison Home Corp’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< TMHC: Daily RSI Analysis TMHC’s RSI now stands at 100.

TMHC and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading up.

For TMHC News Traders

Investors and traders in TMHC may be particularly interested in the following story that came out in the past day:

CEO Of Taylor Morrison Home Trades $3.6M In Company Stock

Sheryl Palmer, CEO at Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC), made a large buy and sell of company shares on November 16, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission states that Sheryl Palmer exercised options to purchase 70,231 Taylor Morrison Home shares at a price of $18.73 per share for a total of $1,315,427 on November 16. They then sold their shares on the same day in the open market. They sold at a price of $32.92 to raise a tot

