Taylor Morrison Home Corp (TMHC): Price Up $0.38 (1.11)% Over Past Day, Up $0.27 (0.8)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for TMHC

At the time of this writing, TMHC (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.27 (0.8%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved down. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

TMHC ranks 20th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Construction stocks.

TMHC’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, TMHC’s price is up $0.38 (1.11%) from the day prior. TMHC has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows TMHC’s price action over the past 90 days.

< TMHC: Daily RSI Analysis For TMHC, its RSI is now at 91.3793.

TMHC and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

