Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODF) Receives $189.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODF) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $189.50.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TWODF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 200 ($2.70) to GBX 189 ($2.55) in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 195 ($2.63) to GBX 190 ($2.56) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Investec initiated coverage on Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:TWODF opened at $2.37 on Friday. Taylor Wimpey has a 1 year low of $1.99 and a 1 year high of $2.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.23.

About Taylor Wimpey

Taylor Wimpey Plc operates as a residential developer. It engages in land acquisition, home and community design, urban regeneration and the development of supporting infrastructure. It operates through the United Kingdom and Housing Spain segments. The United Kingdom Housing segment builds houses in the UK, from one bedroom apartments to five bedroom houses.

