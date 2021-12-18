Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Shares Gap Up to $14.26

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.26, but opened at $15.26. Taysha Gene Therapies shares last traded at $15.20, with a volume of 206 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TSHA shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Taysha Gene Therapies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Taysha Gene Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.92.

The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.73.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by ($0.33). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.28) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. will post -4.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO R.A. Session II bought 42,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.44 per share, for a total transaction of $528,923.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul B. Manning bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.54 per share, with a total value of $250,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 356.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 80,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 62,821 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,687,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,577,000 after acquiring an additional 23,401 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 628,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,327,000 after acquiring an additional 168,396 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 263,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,584,000 after acquiring an additional 110,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.64% of the company’s stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile (NASDAQ:TSHA)

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

