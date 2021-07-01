Tc Energy Corp (TRP): Price Now Near $49.71; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for TRP

Currently, TRP (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.05 (-0.1%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 20 hour changed directions on TRP; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

TRP ranks 33rd in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Utilities stocks.

TRP’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, TRP’s price is up $0.21 (0.42%) from the day prior. The daily chart shows that TRP has seen 2 straight up days. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows TRP’s price action over the past 90 days.