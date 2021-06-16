Tc Energy Corp (TRP): Price Now Near $53.59; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for TRP

Currently, TRP (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.21 (0.39%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that TRP has seen 2 straight up hours. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

TRP ranks 15th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Utilities stocks.

TRP’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, TRP’s price is up $0.44 (0.83%) from the day prior. This is the 2nd day in a row TRP has seen its price head up. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Tc Energy Corp’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.