TC Energy (TSE:TRP) PT Set at C$72.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) received a C$72.00 target price from Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.11% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CSFB lowered shares of TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group lowered shares of TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$72.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TC Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$68.14.

Shares of TRP stock opened at C$66.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$65.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$62.43 and its 200 day moving average is C$62.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.19. TC Energy has a 52-week low of C$53.20 and a 52-week high of C$68.20.

In related news, Director Andrea E. Jalbert sold 9,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$58.59, for a total transaction of C$556,333.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,055 shares in the company, valued at C$120,394.44. Also, Senior Officer Joel E. Hunter sold 20,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$66.47, for a total transaction of C$1,348,158.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$575,636.26. Insiders have sold 38,527 shares of company stock valued at $2,488,772 over the last quarter.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Further Reading