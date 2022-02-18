TD Securities Increases Nutrien (TSE:NTR) Price Target to C$88.00

Nutrien (TSE:NTR) had its target price hoisted by TD Securities from C$83.00 to C$88.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NTR. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$85.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$85.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Tudor Pickering restated an outperform rating and issued a C$85.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Nutrien in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a hold rating and a C$80.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nutrien has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$84.00.

Shares of TSE NTR opened at C$98.03 on Tuesday. Nutrien has a twelve month low of C$66.05 and a twelve month high of C$99.96. The firm has a market cap of C$55.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$92.00 and a 200 day moving average of C$85.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 32.74%.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

