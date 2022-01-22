Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 19.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,899 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 96.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Henry Klehm III sold 1,300 shares of RenaissanceRe stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total transaction of $201,136.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin Odonnell purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $144.14 per share, for a total transaction of $2,162,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 23,340 shares of company stock worth $3,365,065 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RNR opened at $165.82 on Friday. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $137.66 and a twelve month high of $175.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.54 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported ($8.98) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($9.38) by $0.40. RenaissanceRe had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.64) EPS. On average, analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is -56.92%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America raised shares of RenaissanceRe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $163.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut shares of RenaissanceRe from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.33.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

