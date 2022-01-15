Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 101,697 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 197.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 153,088 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 101,697 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.06% of Principal Financial Group worth $9,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 201.4% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 105.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 129.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 45.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PFG shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Principal Financial Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.91.

NASDAQ PFG opened at $76.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.59. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.88 and a 1-year high of $77.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.98 and a 200-day moving average of $67.59.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.22%.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price