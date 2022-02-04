Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys New Shares in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 678.1% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 64,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,436,000 after purchasing an additional 56,280 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,081,000 after acquiring an additional 9,292 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $1,910,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $1,109,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 51.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 33,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after buying an additional 11,438 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZNTL opened at $55.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.96 and a beta of 1.76. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $34.48 and a one year high of $87.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.94.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by $1.22. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

ZNTL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.17.

In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 10,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.07, for a total transaction of $838,412.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kimberly Blackwell sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.74, for a total value of $83,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 143,413 shares of company stock worth $10,353,242. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

