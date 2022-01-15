Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Holdings in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,676,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,097 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.31% of Hecla Mining worth $9,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HL. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Hecla Mining in the second quarter worth about $24,740,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 268.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,793,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764,286 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,656,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,153,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $373,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,378 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 997.6% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,153,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,379 shares during the period. 58.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HL opened at $5.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Hecla Mining has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $9.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.88.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $193.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.65 million. Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 2.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hecla Mining will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.0038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is currently -18.75%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.50 to $7.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.60.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers; and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: The Greens Creek, The Lucky Friday, The Casa Berardi, The Nevada Operations, and The San Sebastian.

