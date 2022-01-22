Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Stock Position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,946 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in ITT were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ITT. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of ITT in the second quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ITT by 182.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of ITT by 125.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,043 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of ITT by 14.7% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,121 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in ITT during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 92.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ITT has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on ITT from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. TheStreet raised ITT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America raised ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on ITT from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

Shares of ITT opened at $93.82 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.29. ITT Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.56 and a 52 week high of $105.54. The stock has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.58.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.06. ITT had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company had revenue of $689.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ITT Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ITT

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect and Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake components and specialized sealing solutions, shock absorbers and damping technologies primarily for the global automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation.

