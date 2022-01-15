Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $10.40 Million Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 23.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,066 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Fiserv were worth $10,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in Fiserv by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 1.7% in the second quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.8% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 32,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Argyle Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $6,010,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Denis Oleary acquired 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $95.99 per share, with a total value of $998,296.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 21,491 shares of company stock valued at $2,064,444 and sold 148,965 shares valued at $15,237,813. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FISV opened at $109.11 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.06 and a 1-year high of $127.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.08 and a 200-day moving average of $107.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $72.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.53, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.84.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.23%. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

FISV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on Fiserv from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $148.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Fiserv from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.41.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

Featured Article: Catch-Up Contributions